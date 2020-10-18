See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Pavan Khurana, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pavan Khurana, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Khurana works at RWJUH: Somerset in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Somerset Medical Center
    110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 685-2200
  2. 2
    Associated Radiologists PA
    16 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 769-7200
  3. 3
    Middlesex Thoracic Medical Group
    579A Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-0040
  4. 4
    University Radiology Group
    483 CRANBURY RD, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-0040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2020
    He is a fantastic doctor. He knew what I had, when no one else did. He fixed it with one procedure. I love him!!! He also will talk to you on the telephone, unlike a lot of other doctors.....*****
    Arlene C Chemnitz — Oct 18, 2020
    About Dr. Pavan Khurana, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992932636
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pavan Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

