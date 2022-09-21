Overview of Dr. Pavan Mallur, MD

Dr. Pavan Mallur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Mallur works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Cough and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.