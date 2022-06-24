Dr. Pancholy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavan Pancholy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pavan Pancholy, MD
Dr. Pavan Pancholy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Pancholy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pancholy's Office Locations
-
1
Mental Health Care Inc5707 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 272-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pancholy?
I just started seeing this Dr. at Gracepoint, I just had my first appointment with me and I’m extremely satisfied. It took me over four years to treat my bipolar disorder, even before meeting him, I had so much hope in him! Me & my family both. Especially my Fiancé. I just started seeing him and have already started my treatment plan. Me & my family have already started seeing improvements. I haven’t met a Dr. and been able to get on the right medications instantly. We are all blessed that I’m able to finally be on the right treatment plan ????
About Dr. Pavan Pancholy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912197278
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pancholy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pancholy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pancholy works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pancholy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pancholy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pancholy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pancholy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.