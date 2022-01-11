See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Concord, NC
Dr. Pavan Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Pavan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They completed their fellowship with Rutgers New Jersey Medical School - Gastroenterology

Dr. Patel works at Northeast Digestive Health Center in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Digestive Health Center
    Northeast Digestive Health Center
    1070 Vinehaven Dr NE, Concord, NC 28025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jan 11, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Patel. He was professional, knowledgeable and very patient with addressing all my concerns.
    — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Pavan Patel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    • 1760748156
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School - Gastroenterology
    Fellowship
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
