Overview

Dr. Pavan Prasad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine.



Dr. Prasad works at Clarity Clinic in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.