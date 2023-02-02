Overview of Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD

Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Vocal Cord Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.