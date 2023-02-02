Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD
Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9143
-
2
Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 287-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
*Dr. Reddy is very thorough. He is gentle and kind.
About Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1659329084
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Vocal Cord Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish and Telugu.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.