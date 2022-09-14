Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD
Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Sumner Community Hospital and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 462-2508Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Sumner Community Hospital
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Such a kind man. I’m so greatful he’s my doctor.
About Dr. Pavan Reddy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1932161155
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College
- Medical Oncology
