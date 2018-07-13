Dr. Pavan Sachan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Sachan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavan Sachan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Sachan works at
Locations
H. S Bedi MD1416 Park Ave, Plainfield, NJ 07060 Directions (908) 688-8080
- 2 181 Westfield Ave, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (908) 688-8080
Advanced Gastroenterolgy Ctr PC850 N Wood Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (908) 688-8080
Advanced Gastroenterologist Ctr200 Perrine Rd Ste 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (908) 688-8080
Advanced Gastroenterology695 Chestnut St Ste 2, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sachan is a kind and caring doctor. This doctor is totally invested in his patients well-being. I have been doctor Sachan's patient for over 14 years and i never felt that i wasn't attended to with the utmost care and concern. I would recommend Dr. Sachan to anyone looking for an excellent doctor and a great human being who tries to understand patients, beyond their disease. . The office staff is also very nice, & friendly.
About Dr. Pavan Sachan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
- Sarojini Naidu Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachan has seen patients for Constipation, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachan speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.