Dr. Pavan Saridena, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavan Saridena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saridena works at
Locations
DIAGNOSTIC CLINIC OF LONGVIEW PA, Longview, TX707 Hollybrook Dr Ste 503, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 753-3331
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr Saridena with my medical care & find him caring & THOROUGH. His staff : the best.
About Dr. Pavan Saridena, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922003680
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
