Dr. Pavana Beerelli, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pavana Beerelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Beerelli works at Melbourne Allergy & Asthma in Rockledge, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Melbourne Allergy & Asthma
    3140 Suntree Blvd Ste 5, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 985-4200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Food Poisoning
Nasopharyngitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Food Poisoning

Nasopharyngitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Food Poisoning
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchiectasis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Allergy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
IgA Deficiency
IgM Deficiency
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patch Testing
Penicillin Allergy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Toxic Effect of Venom
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2021
    Dr Beerelli took a true interest in my skin issues and did not downplay my complaints as a previous allergist in atlanta had done. She gave me a specific plan of attack which I have followed and it has been very effective. My quality of life has greatly improved as a result. Thank you, Dr Beerelli!
    — Jan 11, 2021
    About Dr. Pavana Beerelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891957031
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
