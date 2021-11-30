Dr. Pavani Chalasani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalasani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavani Chalasani, MD
Overview of Dr. Pavani Chalasani, MD
Dr. Pavani Chalasani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson.
Dr. Chalasani works at
Dr. Chalasani's Office Locations
1
Banner Univ Arizona Cancer Ctr3838 N Campbell Ave Fl 5, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-2873
2
Department of Emergency Medicine1515 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-2873
3
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-0111Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

I'm a metastatic breast cancer patient. I came to Dr. Chalasani three years ago after firing another oncologist who was terrible. I wanted straight forward, knowledgeable answers, cutting edge treatment, as well as compassion and kindness. That is what I got with her straight from the first appointment. She's intelligent and very experienced in breast cancer treatment. Even though she is extremely busy, I never have to wait very long in the room before she comes in with a friendly smile and always asking how I'm doing. All my questions are answered. On the visits I feel worried about things, she always relieves my worries even if its bad news. So many oncologists can be all doom and gloom but not her. When you are battling stage 4 cancer, things can feel overwhelming and dark. She always has a plan of action and positive outlook on that plan. Her clinic at Banner is very good as well, friendly and personal.
About Dr. Pavani Chalasani, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalasani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalasani accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalasani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalasani speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalasani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalasani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalasani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalasani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.