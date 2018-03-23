Dr. Pavel Conovalciuc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conovalciuc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavel Conovalciuc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavel Conovalciuc, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 203 N Washington St Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 444-8888
-
2
Lvnp LLC304 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (509) 368-7790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conovalciuc?
Listened to me and was helpful in solving the issue I saw him for. I’m thankful.
About Dr. Pavel Conovalciuc, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720017080
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conovalciuc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conovalciuc accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conovalciuc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Conovalciuc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conovalciuc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conovalciuc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conovalciuc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.