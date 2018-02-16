Dr. Pavel Riha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavel Riha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pavel Riha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Eberhard-Karls-Universitaet Tubingen, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Allen Medical Pllc1226 N Shartel Ave Apt 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 231-8882
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
I have been gointto Dr. Riha for 3 years. I have not been toa better Doctor than Dr. Riha.
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Czech
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Katherinen Hospital
- Eberhard-Karls-Universitaet Tubingen, Medizinische Fakultat
- A.L. Merz College
