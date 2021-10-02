Dr. Svintozelsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavel Svintozelsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Pavel Svintozelsky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Svintozelsky works at
Locations
Big Tree Medical Home200 Corporate Lake Dr, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 814-1170
Ratings & Reviews
Was looking for a new PCP in Missouri and decided to try Dr Pavel. Wonderful doctor who genuinely cares about his patients!
About Dr. Pavel Svintozelsky, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Svintozelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
