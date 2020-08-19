See All Psychiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Roseville, CA
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD

Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College & Hospital, Patiala, Punjab, India.

Dr. Cheema works at Charter Professional Group in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheema's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charter Professional Group Inc.
    775 Sunrise Ave Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 784-1244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 19, 2020
    My experiences with Dr. Cheema have been amazing. He is a sweet man who listens to what I feel and what I want in my life for me and my son. My son also sees him and he has helped up so much. He was one call when we started medications with my young son, just in case he had any reactions and was very careful as he helped us reach a much better point. He does talk a lot, but he likes to keep his patients informed.
    — Aug 19, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD
    About Dr. Pavitar Cheema, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1174686331
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Wayne State University & Detroit Medical Centre, Detroit, Mi
    Residency
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, VA Hospital & Duke University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College & Hospital, Patiala, Punjab, India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheema works at Charter Professional Group in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cheema’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

