See All Otolaryngologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (149)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD

Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Suchanova works at MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Suchanova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY
    16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 649-7200
  2. 2
    Sugar Land Office
    16545 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 649-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Suchanova?

    Sep 10, 2021
    Dr Sachanova helped explain the importance of hearing aids. She even managed to get an ear bud out of my ear in less than 3seconds, when the ER couldn’t after hours of attempts.
    — Sep 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Suchanova to family and friends

    Dr. Suchanova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Suchanova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD.

    About Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech, Slovak and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750603700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suchanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suchanova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suchanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suchanova works at MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Suchanova’s profile.

    Dr. Suchanova has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suchanova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Suchanova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suchanova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suchanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suchanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pavlina Suchanova, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.