Dr. Pavlinka Dundeva-Baleva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ewing, NJ. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Ewing Rheumatology1901 N Olden Avenue Ext Ste 13A, Ewing, NJ 08618 Directions (609) 883-1171
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Dundeva-Baleva?
The doctor is both knowledgeable and still is able to convey complex medical issues in simple language. She has offered me choices in medicines instead of demanding I take one or the other (I take many medications, so I need to be careful what any medication side effects will be.) If you have for a doctor of Rheumatology, she is the person you should see. It is obvious she cares about her patients. If you are checking doctor reviews in this field, you would be foolish to go to anyone else first!
- Rheumatology
- English, Bulgarian
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dundeva-Baleva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dundeva-Baleva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dundeva-Baleva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dundeva-Baleva has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dundeva-Baleva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dundeva-Baleva speaks Bulgarian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dundeva-Baleva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dundeva-Baleva.
