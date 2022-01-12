See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Pavlos Kymissis, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Forest Hills, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Pavlos Kymissis, MD

Dr. Pavlos Kymissis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. 

Dr. Kymissis works at KYMISSIS PAVIOS MD in Forest Hills, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kymissis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kymissis Pavios MD
    7136 110th St Ste 1A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-8506

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2022
    I’ve been seeing dr Kymissis for about 4 yrs now. He’s really helped with my anxiety and getting a hold of the issues with my anxiety and I’ve made so much progress under his care. He is also very religious and is good at answering and explaining any concerns or questions you may have. Don’t be ashamed to get help if you need it. He is there to help you all doctors are.
    Maria — Jan 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Pavlos Kymissis, MD
    About Dr. Pavlos Kymissis, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821157058
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kymissis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kymissis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kymissis works at KYMISSIS PAVIOS MD in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kymissis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kymissis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kymissis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kymissis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kymissis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

