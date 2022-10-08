Overview

Dr. Pavlos Papasavas, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Western Pennsylvania Hospital



Dr. Papasavas works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT, Glastonbury, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.