Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Atlanta- Northside Office5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 843-2229
Buckhead-Piedmont Office2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 225, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (706) 395-4919
Reproductive Biology Associates275 Collier Rd NW Ste 490, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 665-5722
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband and I went through 4 rounds of IVF total (3 failed rounds) and I am 12 weeks pregnant now after one round with Dr. Brahma. She is smart and thinks outside the box while also having excellent bedside manner. I highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962528257
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
