Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Brahma works at Shady Grove Fertility - Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta- Northside Office
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 843-2229
  2. 2
    Buckhead-Piedmont Office
    2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 225, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 395-4919
  3. 3
    Reproductive Biology Associates
    275 Collier Rd NW Ste 490, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 665-5722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962528257
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MI MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brahma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brahma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brahma works at Shady Grove Fertility - Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Brahma’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

