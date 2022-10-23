Dr. Pawan Bhatnagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Bhatnagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pawan Bhatnagar, MD
Dr. Pawan Bhatnagar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Slingerlands, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bhatnagar's Office Locations
Retina Consultant Pllc1220 New Scotland Rd Ste 201, Slingerlands, NY 12159 Directions (518) 533-6550
Advanced Eyecare322 DEWEY ST, Bennington, VT 05201 Directions (802) 447-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was recommended by my Eye Dr.
About Dr. Pawan Bhatnagar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821057233
Education & Certifications
- Harkness Inst/Colum-Presby|Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Cole Eye Institute Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bhatnagar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatnagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bhatnagar works at
Dr. Bhatnagar has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatnagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatnagar.
