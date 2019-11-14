See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Pawan Chawla, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pawan Chawla, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Punjab Med Coll and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Chawla works at Pulmonary Consultants PLLC in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Consultants PLLC
    2920 S Meridian Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Consultants Pllc
    1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Pulmonary Consultants
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pawan Chawla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1023197258
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Sch Med Stanford U Med Ctr|University Of Southern California
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr/Long Island Coll Hosp
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr/Long Island Coll Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Punjab Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pawan Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

