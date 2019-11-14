Dr. Pawan Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pawan Chawla, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Punjab Med Coll and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Chawla works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Consultants PLLC2920 S Meridian Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions
-
2
Pulmonary Consultants Pllc1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
-
3
Pulmonary Consultants11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chawla?
Best doctor, professional. caring. Takes time to makes sure you have a complete understanding of diagnosis. Personally calls with critical test results.
About Dr. Pawan Chawla, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1023197258
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Sch Med Stanford U Med Ctr|University Of Southern California
- Beth Israel Med Ctr/Long Island Coll Hosp
- Beth Israel Med Ctr/Long Island Coll Hosp
- Punjab Med Coll
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chawla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla works at
Dr. Chawla speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.