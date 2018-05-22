Dr. Pawan Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Garg, MD
Overview of Dr. Pawan Garg, MD
Dr. Pawan Garg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Garg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
-
1
Pawan K Garg Pllc2814 Electric St, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 284-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garg?
You may have a long wait to see him and scheduling urgent appointments is very difficult, but that's because he's a doctor that will actually sit and listen to your concerns. I've been coming to him for a year for what I thought was just depression, and come to find out I am actually Bipolar. He put me on a medication that helps me immensely, and when I mentioned my heightened anxiety, he helped me with coping techniques before prescribing another medication.
About Dr. Pawan Garg, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194804385
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.