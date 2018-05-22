Overview of Dr. Pawan Garg, MD

Dr. Pawan Garg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Garg works at Pawan K Garg MD PLLC in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.