Overview of Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD

Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Jindal works at The Vascular Group, PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.