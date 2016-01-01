Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD
Overview of Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD
Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Jindal works at
Dr. Jindal's Office Locations
Vascular Group Pllc21 Reade Pl Ste 2200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-0698
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch
- Ottawa Genl Hosp
- All India Inst Med Scis
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jindal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jindal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jindal speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jindal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jindal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.