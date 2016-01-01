See All General Surgeons in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Poughkeepsie, NY
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD

Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Jindal works at The Vascular Group, PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
4.9 (715)
View Profile
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
4.9 (59)
View Profile

Dr. Jindal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Group Pllc
    21 Reade Pl Ste 2200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-0698

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jindal?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jindal to family and friends

    Dr. Jindal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jindal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD.

    About Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467433003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ottawa Genl Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jindal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jindal works at The Vascular Group, PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jindal’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jindal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jindal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pawan Jindal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.