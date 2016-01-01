Dr. Karanam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pawan Karanam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pawan Karanam, MD
Dr. Pawan Karanam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Karanam works at
Dr. Karanam's Office Locations
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4680
Saint Francis Care - Glastonbury31 Sycamore St Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 714-9755
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pawan Karanam, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437380219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
