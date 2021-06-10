Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pawan Rastogi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pawan Rastogi, MD
Dr. Pawan Rastogi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Rastogi works at
Dr. Rastogi's Office Locations
-
1
Nadiv Shapira M.d. LLC774 Christiana Rd Ste 202, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-7671
-
2
Satoshi Ikeda MD PA111 W High St Ste 211, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-3033Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rastogi?
Definitely would.
About Dr. Pawan Rastogi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073611968
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rastogi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rastogi works at
Dr. Rastogi has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rastogi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.