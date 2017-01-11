Dr. Pawan Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 266-3418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 585-7676
University of Utah Stansbury Pharmacy220 Millpond Ste 100, Tooele, UT 84074 Directions (435) 843-3000
Sugarhouse Health Center1280 E Stringham Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 581-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After a recent move from the midwest, I met with Dr. Sharma to establish cardiac care. He was very thorough. He'd read all my records and asked many questions. He's warm and unrushed. Together we discussed my care moving forward. I'm very happy with my new doctor. I'm confident the care I'll receive will be excellent.
About Dr. Pawan Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Indian
- 1114919073
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Indian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
