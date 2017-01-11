Overview of Dr. Pawan Sharma, MD

Dr. Pawan Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Sharma works at Heart Center at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Tooele, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.