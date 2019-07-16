Dr. Pawan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pawan Singh, MD
Dr. Pawan Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 208, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (844) 754-8463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
My sister was diagnosed with Grade III Anaplastic Meningioma, which is a very rare brain cancer. She has been under the care of Dr. Pawan Singh for almost a year now. Her prognosis is not good, but Dr. Singh placed my sister on an aggressive treatment plan which has slowed down the growth of her brain tumors so that she can live as much of a quality life as possible. Dr. Singh and his team have been so patient and understanding of my sister's emotional stress that her disease has brought on. Dr. Singh has been in close communication with us throughout and we are forever grateful for his and his team's hard work and support. Chris Porto, the Social Worker on Dr. Singh's team has been our hero throughout this terrifying, confusing, and mostly impossible ride. Any time I call or email him, if he does not answer his phone right away, gets back to me within minutes with answers to any and all questions we have for him. We could not have found our way around the healthcare system withou
About Dr. Pawan Singh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1588003131
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Meningitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.