Dr. Pawanjit Sarna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawanjit Sarna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pawanjit Sarna, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Sarna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-5113Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarna?
About Dr. Pawanjit Sarna, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1457379422
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
- Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Saba University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarna works at
Dr. Sarna has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.