Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD
Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Stachowicz works at
Dr. Stachowicz's Office Locations
-
1
Authentic Plastic Surgery800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 360-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stachowicz?
I love my plastic Surgeon! This is my second time coming to Dr. Pawel for surgery. Last year I had a breast reduction and tummy tuck. My results were amazing! This year I returned for upper eyelid surgery and some Lipo on my back. Once again I am not disappointed! Dr. Pavel is very good at what he does and He has a big heart! I love that if I need to get a hold of him all I have to do is call or text him directly. He’s very willing to answer any questions that I have and explain things to me so I can understand. I plan on returning to him again in the future. I wouldn’t trust any other plastic surgeon to do Cosmetic surgery on me.
About Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1699862490
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Univ
- University Of Mn Med School
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of Minnesota
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stachowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stachowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stachowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stachowicz works at
Dr. Stachowicz speaks Polish and Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.