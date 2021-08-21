Dr. Paxton Longwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paxton Longwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Paxton Longwell, MD
Dr. Paxton Longwell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Longwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Longwell's Office Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Neurology3301 S Alameda St Ste 501, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 853-0867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Longwell?
My PCP referred me to Dr Longwell. He was thorough and answered all my questions. It was not a short visit. I was pleased with him.
About Dr. Paxton Longwell, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518074095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurology, Sleep Medicine and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longwell works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Longwell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.