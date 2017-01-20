Dr. Payal Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payal Bhandari, MD
Overview
Dr. Payal Bhandari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus and CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Locations
Advanced Health2100 Webster St Ste 502, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 481-0789
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bhandari is an attentive, caring, and diligent professional healer. Her personable and holistic approach in diagnosing and coming up with a customized treatment plan is like no other. Additionally, she always goes over and above to get you well and keep you well. Her responsiveness to any inquiries or worries, and professionalism in patient service is first rate. I cannot recommend her enough!
About Dr. Payal Bhandari, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1710922935
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Medical Center Inc
- West Virginia University
- West Virginia U
