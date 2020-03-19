Overview

Dr. Payal Kohli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Kohli works at Cherry Creek Heart in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.