Dr. Payal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payal Patel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 782-3683
Riverside Medical Clinic6250 CLAY ST, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 Directions (951) 683-6370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Payal Patel, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
