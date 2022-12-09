Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Payal Patel, MD
Dr. Payal Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Joslin Center for Diabetes1840 Mease Dr Ste 104, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6283
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel takes the time to listen and answer questions. I have been seeing here for almost 2 years and am extremely satisfied with my care. Meds are taking care of my type 2 diabetes. My A1C is holding between 6 and 6.7. No insulin. Great Doctor!!!!
About Dr. Payal Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1700031440
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.