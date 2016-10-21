Dr. Payal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payal Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Payal Shah, MD
Dr. Payal Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Womens Health Care Group870 Palisade Ave Ste 301, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 907-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best offices I have ever been to, the front desk staff/clinical staff made me feel so comfortable from the start. Not only did Dr shah answered all my questions with enthusiasm but she went beyond to provided me educational information and advise.
About Dr. Payal Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962406504
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
