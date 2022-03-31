Dr. Payal Singh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payal Singh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Payal Singh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Camp Hill, PA.
Locations
-
1
Camp Hill Dentist3975 Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 622-6394Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone at Camp Hill Dentist made me feel welcome and important. They were all friendly and helpful with a couple problems that came up (on my side) and Dr. Singh did a great job with my teeth. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Payal Singh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1255886529
