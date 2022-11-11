Dr. Payal Verma, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payal Verma, DMD
Overview
Dr. Payal Verma, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville)14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 330, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 363-7757Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Bethesda)10401 Old Georgetown Rd Ste 206, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (443) 639-8940Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Verma was excellent from the start/pre-surgerical visit to the date of surgery. She knows well her pateint and treats us with a very great care. We are greatful for this experiance and we strongly recommend her to anyone who is looking for such service. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Payal Verma, DMD
- Dentistry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
