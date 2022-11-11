Overview

Dr. Payal Verma, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Verma works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville) in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.