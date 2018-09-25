See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Payam Amini, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Overview of Dr. Payam Amini, MD

Dr. Payam Amini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND.

Dr. Amini works at California Eye Specialists in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Ischemia and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amini's Office Locations

    California Eye Specialists Medical Group Inc.
    2619 E Colorado Blvd # 100, Pasadena, CA 91107 (626) 793-4168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Macular Edema
Retinal Ischemia
Chorioretinal Scars
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2018
    Doctor Amini is very professional and has great bedside manners. I totally trust his work and judgement. He is very detailed in explaining post surgery instructions. I highly recommend him.
    Marlene Maroun-Flowers in CA — Sep 25, 2018
    About Dr. Payam Amini, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Armenian
    • 1205036456
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payam Amini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amini works at California Eye Specialists in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amini’s profile.

    Dr. Amini has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Ischemia and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

