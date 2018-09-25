Overview of Dr. Payam Amini, MD

Dr. Payam Amini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND.



Dr. Amini works at California Eye Specialists in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Ischemia and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.