Dr. Payam Chini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Chini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payam Chini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32605
Directions
(352) 227-1305
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chini?
Good. Even. Patient.
About Dr. Payam Chini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063501039
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chini has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.