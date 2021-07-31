Dr. Payam Marouni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Marouni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payam Marouni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Marouni works at
Locations
ST.ANDREWS MEDICAL CENTER-Van Nuys, CA13750 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401 Directions (818) 988-9090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St.Andrews Medical Center- Van Nuys, CA8338 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660 Directions (562) 942-1200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
best service
About Dr. Payam Marouni, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1386800225
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marouni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marouni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marouni speaks Armenian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marouni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.