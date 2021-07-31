Overview

Dr. Payam Marouni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Marouni works at St.Andrews Medical Center- Van Nuys, CA in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Pico Rivera, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.