Dr. Payam Mehranpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehranpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Mehranpour, MD
Overview
Dr. Payam Mehranpour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University-Cardiovascular Disease|Emory University-Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mehranpour works at
Locations
-
1
Payam Mehranpour Inc.8851 Center Dr Ste 405, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 377-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehranpour?
What can you say about the man who saved your life! I would wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Mehranpour, he is knowledgeable, informed, professional, top of his field, and caring. Thank you!
About Dr. Payam Mehranpour, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1790897387
Education & Certifications
- Emory University-Cardiovascular Disease|Emory University-Interventional Cardiology
- Emory University-Internal Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University-Internal Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehranpour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehranpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehranpour works at
Dr. Mehranpour has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehranpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehranpour speaks Persian and Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehranpour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehranpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehranpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehranpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.