Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (7)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD

Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mokhtari works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Smithville, MO and Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mokhtari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marillac Campus
    8000 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Saint Lukes North Hospital
    601 S US Highway 169, Smithville, MO 64089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 532-3700
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1058
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    University of Kansas Department of Surge
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-5032

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 08, 2019
    Doctor Mokhtari is a caring professional Psychiatrist who treated my depression and anxiety and other issues that I had struggled with for many years. I totally trust him with his diagnosis and treatment plan and highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619316759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokhtari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mokhtari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mokhtari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokhtari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokhtari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokhtari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokhtari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

