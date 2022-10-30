Overview

Dr. Payam Pooyan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Pooyan works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates 1 in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.