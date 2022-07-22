Dr. Payam Saadat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Saadat, MD
Dr. Payam Saadat, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. They completed their residency with USC Kech Sch of Med U Hosp
Skin & Beauty Center191 S Buena Vista St Ste 475, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8000
Skin & Beauty Center (SBC)2720 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (877) 822-2223
Northridge Office9535 Reseda Blvd Ste 304, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 842-8000
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve been seeing Dr. Saadat for years. I appreciate everything about him: his manner, his competence, his compassionate care. Can’t recommend him highly enough.
- Dermatology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1740487925
- USC Kech Sch of Med U Hosp
- Olive View UCLA Med Center
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Saadat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saadat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saadat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saadat has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saadat speaks Persian and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.