Dr. Payam Sadr, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Payam Sadr, MD

Dr. Payam Sadr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Sadr works at Abrazo Maryvale Campus in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadr's Office Locations

    Abrazo Maryvale Campus
    5102 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031 (602) 655-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2021
    Dr. Sadr was my psychiatrist for 4 years, during that time he was very attentive to the issues I was having with ADHD and Anxiety. He listened, thought about the best approach to help my problems and made cautious decisions, prescribing wellbutrin instead of adderall. The wellbutrin helped me and eventually I learned to cope with my ADHD as well. The wellbutrin did cause some anxiety and is why I eventually stopped using it, Dr. Sadr worked with me through multiple medications to find the right one to help with this. Eventually I figured the best way to stop the newfound anxiety was to stop the wellbutrin. When I was experiencing other issues and needed a talk therapy CBT approach, Dr. Sadr knew the exact right person to recommend and it's been a perfect fit. Dr. Sadr is a nice person, someone who genuinely cares about your wellbeing. I would say he won't be right for everyone but no psychiatrist is. I highly recommend him.
    Photo: Dr. Payam Sadr, MD
    About Dr. Payam Sadr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043479249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sadr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadr works at Abrazo Maryvale Campus in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sadr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

