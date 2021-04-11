Overview of Dr. Payam Shadi, MD

Dr. Payam Shadi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Shadi works at Sleep Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.