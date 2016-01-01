Dr. Payam Shakouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Shakouri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Saint Michael's Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5185
Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC2585 South Rd Ste 15A, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-1399
Liberty Dialysis Fishkill60 Merritt Blvd Ste 103, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 440-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184963746
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
