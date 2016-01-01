Overview of Dr. Payam Shakouri, MD

Dr. Payam Shakouri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Shakouri works at Andreas Savopoulos, M.D., St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, N.J. in Newark, NJ with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY and Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.