Dr. Payam Soltanzadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Payam Soltanzadeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8522
Baltimore office22 S Greene St Rm DH8, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-1868
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Payam Soltanzadeh, MD
- Neurology
- English, French and Persian
- 1659506491
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Neurology
Dr. Soltanzadeh has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltanzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
