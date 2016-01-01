Overview

Dr. Payam Zamani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Tan Valley, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Zamani works at My Doctor Now in San Tan Valley, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Mesa, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.